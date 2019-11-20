Mumbai: 14-year-old raped, body found in bag; accused arrested

Image Source : PTI Mumbai Police crack murder case of 14-year-old girl

Mumbai Police have cracked the murder case of a minor girl in the city and have arrested the accused in the case. The incident, which was initially reported on October 2 this year, from Kandivali, wherein the parents of the 14-year-old had lodged a missing complaint for their daughter. The police had recovered the semi-burnt body of the girl the very next day from Maharashtra-Gujarat border. Later, the mother of the deceased had identified the girl as her daughter.

In a recent development, the Mumbai police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing the 14-year-old girl in October. The police produced the man, identified as Ajay Banvashi, in court on Monday. He was sent to police custody till November 25.

In October, the father of the deceased girl had filed a first information report (FIR) and had alleged that she was abducted.

The police found the girl’s body in a bag two days later in Talsari area of Palghar district and registered a murder and rape case on the basis of the postmortem examination report.

Banvashi, a resident of Kandivali in north Mumbai, had reportedly abandoned the minor’s body after burning it in Talsari. Banvsashi provides laundry services and is originally from Jaunpur city in Uttar Pradesh.

The police found evidence on the girl’s phone that she was in touch with the suspect. However, Banvashi refuted the claims.

After repeated questioning, Banvashi confessed to the crime and said that he had abandoned the girl’s body in Talasari.

The police suspected that the minor had been lured to his house after which he proposed marriage to her. When she refused his advances, the man allegedly broke a bottle on her head and then strangled her to death, they added.

Banvanshi was arrested and charged with murder and for tampering with evidence under the Indian Penal Code. He was also charged with rape and harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

