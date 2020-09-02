PUBG, 117 Chinese apps banned: CAIT hails govt's move, says big step against misdeeds of China

Image Source : INDIA TV PUBG Mobile among 118 Chinese mobile apps banned in India.

PUBG Mobile, Baidu, We Chat reading are among 118 Chinese apps the government banned on Wednesday citing security reasons. Hailing the big move of banning Chinese apps, the Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) said banning of 118 more Chinese apps by the government is a major milestone step against the misdeeds of China and will certainly boost the morale of the Country.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of the CAIT said that banning more Chinese Apps other than 59 already banned Chinese apps was all more necessary as these apps were always a threat to the country's safety, security and sovereignty as also for the protection of individual data these apps were accruing through their usages.

Khandelwal mentioned that apps like PUBG were spoiling the next generation as more and more people of India were consuming their more time on PUBG and other apps.

He also said that CAIT in its letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union IT Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad sent on August 24 urged both the Ministers to ban more Chinese Apps.

On behalf of the business community, we express our gratitude and compliments to the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking such an important step as per the wishes of the people of India, Khandelwal added.

