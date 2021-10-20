Petrol, diesel prices hiked across metro cities. Check revised fuel rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Delhi, Mumbai

Fuel prices were hiked in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday. In Delhi, the petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 and will now be sold at Rs 106.19 per litre and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 0.34 and now stands at Rs 112.11 per litre, while diesel would now be sold at Rs 102.89 per litre as it was raised by Rs 0.37, today.

In Kolkata, petrol was being sold at Rs 103.31 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 99.26 per litre today.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 112.11 and Rs 102.89 per litre, respectively.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately.

The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

On Monday, a source told news agency ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Govt to decide tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy: Karnataka CM

Latest Business News