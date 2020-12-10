Image Source : FILE Mukesh, Nita Ambani become grandparents! Akash, Shloka welcome baby boy

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday welcomed a new member to their family as eldest son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka became proud parents to a baby boy. Akash Ambani married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019 in a star-studded affair at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," said an Ambani spokesperson.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Arun Russell Mehta, MD of Rosy Blue.

Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

