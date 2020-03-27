RBI puts a pause on EMIs for 3 months in fight against COVID-19. All you should know

All banks are allowed a moratorium of 3 months on payment of installments in respect of all term loans, RBI announced (Representational image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday allowed all the banks to hold EMIs for a period of 3 months. The development has come as the government's relief measures amid coronavirus lockdown in the country which has affected business and may lead to economic slowdown both national and globally. The RBI has also reduced repo rate by a massive 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent and reverse repo rate by 90 basis points to 4 per cent as coronavirus relief package.

RBI has allowed all the banks that if they want then can pause on collecting EMIs for all types of term loans for a period of three months be it house laons, car loans or other loans.

The onus will now be on banks whether to further extend the relief to its customers by suspending EMIs or installments.

People who may face liquidity shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak but have EMIs to pay may appeal to banks requesting to suspend their installments upto a period of 3 months. However, finally, it will be on the bank whether to allow it or not.

All commercial banks including regional rural banks, cooperative banks,NBFCs (including housing finance companies) & lending institutions are being permitted to allow a moratorium of 3 months on payment of installments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1.

All retail loans including EMIs on home loans, personal loans, car loans, education loans, loans for mobile, tv, fridge are also covered by the 90-day moratorium.

RBI's pause on EMIs not a waiver for installments

People should know that RBI's announcement allowing banks to pause the collection of EMIs for all term loans for a period of 3 months is not a waiver on installments. If banks allow, it will just be a temporary relief for 3 months, therefore, it's going to be a deferment.

RBI's 3-month moratorium on EMIs will include both installment and interest

If banks take decisions to pause EMIs collection as announced by RBI for a period of 3 months, then it will include both the installment and interest paid by a borrower.

Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity to be infused into the financial system to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Shaktikanta Das said about Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity on an aggregate basis will be infused into the financial system to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial markets are under stress and require steps by the central bank for market stability and revival of economic growth, he said while announcing the decisions taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Cash Reserve Ratio reduced to 3 per cent from 4 per cent

Further, RBI Governor announced a reduction in cash reserve ratio (CRR) of all banks by 100 bps to 3 per cent from 4 per cent, with effect from March 28 for one year. This is expected to release Rs 1.37 lakh crore liquidity in the market, he said.

