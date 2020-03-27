RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses press conference | Live Updates

Image Source : RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media day after Center announces COVID-19 relief

Shaktikanta Das, the governor of Reserve Bank of India, addressed a press conference on Friday at 10 am. The RBI chief's addresses comes a day after the central government announced a coronavirus relief package of worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore. The central bank on Friday took to the official Twitter handle to inform about RBI Governor's press briefing.

10:04 am: Repo rate reduced by 75 basis points to 4.4.%. Reverse repo-rate reduced by 90 basis points to 4%​

On Thursday, The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic relief package for those hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The stimulus includes Rs 50 lakh per person insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, healthcare workers dealing with the deadly virus as well as 5 kg wheat or rice and 1 kg of preferred pulses for free every month for the next three months for 80 crore poor people.

Sitharaman's announcement came on the second day of a nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 21-day long pan-India lockdown began on Wednesday to curb the spread of highly contagious illness.

