RBI Gov to hold presser at 4 pm amid Covid-19 panic; major announcement expected

RBI press conference at 4 pm amid Covid-19 panic; major announcement expected

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Monday s market mayhem continues due to concerns coronavirus (Covid-19)pandemic. The announcement comes hours after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and has set the markets talking that Das is likely to announce relief measures (including an early rate cut) for the financial markets which have been struck by concerns over coronavirus.

There are speculations that Das may announce a rate cut. If it happens, this will be first inter-meeting rate reduction since the monetary policy committee was instituted in February 2016. The hurried presser comes amid widespread call for a rate cut following similar steps by the world's leading central banks.

In an email, the RBI said that "Governor Shaktikanata Das will meet the press at 4 pm today (Monday)."

The US Fed announced the second major benchmark rate cut in a month on Sunday to provide liquidity to the economy. China, the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic, on Friday cut cash reserve ratio for the second time this year releasing 550 billion yuan ($79 billion) to help its economy. Similarly, the Bank of England has also slashed the rates by 50 basis points, and so did the European Central Bank.

The rate cut if announced will be earlier than the bank's monetary policy review scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 3, 2020. Currently, repo rate stands at 5.15% and reverse repo rate at 4.90%.

While Sensex has lost 17.70% in last one month, Nifty has fallen 18.20% during the same period. Sensex and Nifty have declined 21.81% and 22.49%, respectively since the beginning of this year, according to Business Today.

The next RBI policy meeting outcome is on 3 April. That meeting may still happen, assuming RBI cuts rates by 25 bps today and goes ahead with a similar reduction next month.

Many analysts, over the past week, have said the RBI has legroom to cut rates to the tune of 65 bps by June. Some like Barclays and BofA have also spoken about the likelihood of an inter-meeting cut (before the April 3 policy meeting). Between February and October 2019, the RBI had cut the policy rates by a cumulative 135 bps to a nine-year low of 5.15 per cent.

Since the coronavirus outbreak that began in China in mid-November last year, over 6,000 people have been killed, most of them in China. While the pandemic has ebbed in China, the epicentre has moved to Europe now with Italy and Spain being the worst-hit, forcing both the nations to go on complete lock-down.

Markets have been in a free-fall over the past week. The BSE Sensex plummeted 3,473.14 points or 9.24 per cent while the NSE Nifty lost 1,034.25 points or 9.41 per cent. On Monday, the BSE Sensex plunged over 2,000 points and the Nifty tanked below the 9,300 level.