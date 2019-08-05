Image Source : TWITTER Lenovo India names Ashok Nair as director for India service operations

Lenovo India on Monday announced the appointment of Ashok Nair as the director for its India service operations.

Based in Bengaluru, Ashok Nair will report to Alex Fu, Executive Director of Asia Pacific services and work alongside Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO-Lenovo India, the company said in a statement.

Nair brings two decades of experience in increasing brand and presence for consumer-focused businesses in India and South Asia across IT businesses like Intel as well as new-age businesses in educational technology.

His previous stint was with Math Adventures where he was responsible for leading new business initiatives that entailed extensive channel sales management, incubating the start-up business, and leading the innovation strategy, it added.

