Generate Instant PAN through Aadhaar: Step-by-step guide

Instant PAN Card: If you want to generate a new PAN card instantly, then there is a hassle-free, paperless and easy online process to get a new PAN card within 10 minutes. All you need is your Aadhaar Card, mobile phone and email address. The Income Tax Department brings an easy and convenient way for PAN allotment based on Aadhaar, which is free of cost and it holds the same value as a physical PAN card.

Before starting the process make sure that your Aadhaar card is linked to your mobile number. At the end of this process, the PAN card will be generated in a PDF format that the applicants will have to download and get it printed as per your requirement.

How to generate instant PAN card online?

Step 1: Visit the website -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Instant PAN through Aadhaar". The direct link for Instant PAN Card is provided below.

Step 3: Click on the "Get New PAN" button.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar Card number and Captcha before clicking on Generate Aadhaar OTP.

Step 5: Enter the OTP which you have received on your mobile phone.

Step 6: Validate your details given Aadhaar Card.

Step 7: Enter your email id. This step is optional.

Step 8: Download and take a printout of your PAN Card.

It is to be noted that to apply for the instant Permanent Account Number or PAN card, the applicant must accomplish these criteria.

The applicant can apply if he/she has never been allotted a Permanent Account Number. The Aadhaar number must be linked to the active mobile number. The complete date of birth is available on the Aadhaar card. The applicant should not be a minor.

Direct link to apply for Instant PAN Card