IndiGo to start daily non-stop flights from Delhi to Agartala, Dibrugarh from August 14

IndiGo on Tuesday announced that it would start daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes from August 14.

"IndiGo will be the first airline to fly on Delhi-Agartala route. Bookings on these routes are open with immediate effect," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

The daily flight on Delhi-Agartala route would depart from Delhi at 1.45 pm and would land at Agartala at 4.20 pm, the airline said.

The return flight would depart from Tripura's capital city at 4.50 pm daily and would arrive at Delhi at 7.25 pm.

On the Delhi-Dibrugarh route, the flight would depart daily at 11.45 am from Delhi and would arrive at 2.25 pm at Dibrugarh.

The return flight would depart at 2.55 pm daily and would land at Delhi at 5.50 pm, the airline said.

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, IndiGo offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.

