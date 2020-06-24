Image Source : PTI (FILE) Look forward to continuing partnership with Indian stakeholders: Huawei

Chinese telecom gear major Huawei Technologies on Wednesday said it has been operating in India since the last 20 years and looks forward to continuing this partnership for creating greater value.

Huawei has been ranked the sixth most innovative technology company in the world by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), it said in a statement, adding that it has been collaborating with Indian entities to innovate for the country.

"As a 20 year partner to India's digital journey, Huawei has collaborated with local stakeholders to innovate in and for India, making the networks and enterprises future-ready.

"We look forward to continuing this partnership for creating greater value as India moves to realise its digital and economic goals," Huawei India CEO David Li said.

The comments come against the backdrop of calls to boycott Chinese firms following border clashes between India and China in Ladakh.

Elaborating on its innovation ranking, Huawei said US-based BCG has ranked it after Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung in the list of 50 most innovative companies of 2020.

"We are entering an intelligent, connected era. We are right now at the threshold of an enormous opportunity which can be realised only on a foundation of strong innovation," Li said.

BCG's ranking is based on a survey of 2,500 global innovation executives who were polled from August 2019 through October 2019.

Alibaba, IBM and Facebook follow Huawei in the top-10 list.

Apple jumped two positions to the top rank, replacing Alphabet which owns internet major Google. Huawei jumped 42 positions to the sixth spot.

