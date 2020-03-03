Image Source : FILE Gold price today: Gold rises marginally by Rs 6, silver falls Rs 58

Gold prices on Tuesday rose marginally by Rs 6 to Rs 42,958 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 42,952 per 10 gram. Silver prices, however, fell by Rs 58 to Rs 46,213 per kg from Rs 46,271 per kg on Monday. "Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi traded up by Rs 6 with continuous rupee deprecation. The spot rupee was trading around 24 paise weaker against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,595 per ounce and silver at USD 16.76 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up on growing expectations of rate cut from US Fed and monetary policy easing from major central banks," Patel added.

