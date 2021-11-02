Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 53; silver jumps Rs 45

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold rises Rs 53; silver jumps Rs 45

Gold prices rose by Rs 53 to Rs 46,844 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, reflecting overnight rebound in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,791 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also gained by Rs 45 to Rs 63,333 per kg, from Rs 63,288 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,793 per ounce and USD 23.95 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot prices at COMEX trading flat at USD 1,793 per ounce on Tuesday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

