LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder prices hiked by ₹266, no change in domestic LPG rates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price hiked by ₹266, no change in domestic LPG prices

LPG Price Hike: Ahead of Diwali, the petroleum companies have hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost ₹2,000.50 from November 1 onwards which was costing ₹1,734 earlier. However, there is no increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.

“Petroleum companies increase the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now ₹1736.50. On Sept 1st, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹75," ANI said.

After this hike, the commercial cylinder price in Delhi crossed the ₹2,000 mark while in Mumbai, a 19 kg commercial cylinder, which was sold at ₹1,683, now costs ₹1,950 after today's hike.

In Kolkata, a 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2,073.50 and in Chennai price of this product has increased to ₹2,133.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidized or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidized rates.

Earlier, on October 6, state-owned oil companies had increased the rates of non-subsidised LPG gas cylinders. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas were hiked by ₹15 per cylinder last month.

Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by ₹25 per cylinder on October 1.

Keeping in view the rising prices of crude oil, it is expected that domestic LPG cylinder prices may cross the ₹1,000 mark soon.

Meanwhile, Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday.

ALSO READ:​ Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day. Check revised rates

Latest Business News