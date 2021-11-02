Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
Fuel prices hiked for seventh consecutive day, petrol crosses Rs 110 mark in Delhi

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2021 8:58 IST
Amid surging fuel prices across several states, rates have hiked up for the seventh consecutive day across the country on Tuesday. In Delhi, with an increase of Rs 0.35 in petrol and diesel prices, their cost rose to Rs 110.04 per litre and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively today. In the country's financial capital, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices increased to Rs 115.85 per litre and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Earlier, a source told news agency ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source. 

(With ANI Inputs)

