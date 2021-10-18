Gold Price Today: Gold rises marginally; silver jumps Rs 323

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold rises marginally; silver jumps Rs 323

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 37 to Rs 46,306 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,269 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also jumped by Rs 323 to Rs 62,328 per kilogram from Rs 62,005 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,766 per ounce and Silver was flat at USD 23.36 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,766 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices capped upside on Monday pressured by stronger dollar and mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

