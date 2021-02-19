Image Source : PTI/FILE Fuel Price Today: Petrol crosses ₹90-mark in Delhi, diesel at ₹80.60 after 11 consecutive hikes

Fuel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the eleventh consecutive day in Delhi and crossed Rs 90-mark per litre on Friday as India has urged global oil producers to ease production cuts. According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, the price of petrol was increased by Rs 31 paise and stood at Rs 90.19 and diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre with hike of Rs 33 paise over yesterday's price, respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh' Anuppur district, petrol crossed ₹ 100 per litre reaching Rs. 100.25 per litre on Thursday after Rajasthan's Sriganganagar. Diesel price also stood at Rs. 90.35 per litre in the region.

People in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 96.62 for a litre of petrol after a 30 paise increase over Thursday’s price while diesel will cost Rs 87.67. In Kolkata, the price of petrol was hiked by 30 paise to Rs 91.41 a litre, from Rs 91.11 recorded on Thursday. Diesel costs Rs 84.19 a litre, 33 paise more than Thursday’s price.

Petrol and diesel price as of February 19

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.19 80.60 Kolkata 91.41 84.19 Mumbai 96.62 87.67 Chennai 92.25 85.63 Bengaluru 93.21 85.44 Hyderabad 93.78 87.91 Patna 92.54 85.84 Bhopal 98.20 88.84 Jaipur 96.69 89.05 Gurugram 88.16 81.18

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14, taking the cost of LPG gas to Rs 769 per cylinder.

