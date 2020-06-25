Fuel Price Today: Diesel price crosses ₹80 mark in Delhi, petrol at ₹79.92. Check revised rate

Image Source : GOOGLE Fuel Prices Today: Diesel price crosses ₹80 mark in Delhi, Petrol to cost ₹79.92/litre now

Diesel price has surpassed the price of petrol for the second day in a row as fuel rate hiked for the 19th day on Thursday. Petrol price was hiked by 16 paise a litre while diesel price went up by 14 paise a litre today.

In 19 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹8.66 a litre while diesel price has gone by a higher margin of ₹10.63 a litre.

Diesel has crossed Rs 80 mark in Delhi, currently at Rs 80.02/litre (increase by Rs 0.14). Petrol price in the national capital will now cost Rs 79.92/litre (increase by Rs 0.16).

In other states, the prices will also rise but diesel will still continue to be cheaper due to lower taxes levied by other states, though the gap between the prices will shrink further.

Revised petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹79.92. Diesel ₹80.02

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.15. Diesel ₹72.31

Mumbai: Petrol ₹86.70. Diesel ₹78.34

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.18. Diesel ₹77.29

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹82.96. Diesel ₹78.19

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹82.52. Diesel ₹76.09

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday hiked the price of petrol and diesel for the 19th consecutive day as they continued to adjust retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

According to government data, the gap at its widest at Rs 30.25, or nearly74%, on June 18, 2012, when petrol cost Rs 71.16 a litre and diesel Rs 40.91 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the gap was widest at Rs 31.17 on June 28 the same year when petrol sold at Rs 76.45 a litre and diesel Rs 45.28.

The government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each and then again on May 5 by a record Rs 10 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 13 on diesel. The two hikes gave the government Rs 2 lakh crore in additional tax revenues.

