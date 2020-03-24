Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 2 pm today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 2 pm today

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the central government is preparing an economic package to help the country tide over losses incurred owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2020 12:54 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 2 pm today
Image Source : PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 2 pm today 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a press conference at 2 pm today on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. She also revealed that the central government is preparing an economic package to help the country tide over losses incurred owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X