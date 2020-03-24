Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 2 pm today 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a press conference at 2 pm today on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. She also revealed that the central government is preparing an economic package to help the country tide over losses incurred owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 24, 2020
