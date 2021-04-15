Covid 19 Curfew Impact: Tata Motors halts work at Pune plant till April 30

Image Source : PTI Tata Motors became the first company to abide by all guidelines laid out by Maha CM Uddhav Thackrey

Tata Motors has stopped production at its Pune plant due to Covid guidelines put in place by the Maharashtra government. The company has also reduced the workforce in the plant owing to the pandemic. Tata Motors' Pune plant manufactures SUVs like Harrier, Safari, and buses.

"Tata Motors is running operations at its Pune plant in strict compliance with the guidelines mentioned in the ‘Break the Chain’ order of the Maharashtra government. A limited number of employees are attending duties adhering to all safety protocols, distancing norms and hygiene standards", Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors wrote a letter to Bhosari MIDC police station. It stated that the company has stopped operations from April 15 to 30. It also stated that they have asked their employees to stay home.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on April 13 announced strict statewide Covid guidelines for 15 days to curb the Covid 19 spread in the state.

