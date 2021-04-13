Lockdown in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray holds key meeting, to announce strict Covid-19 curbs

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Maharashtra has been recording over 50,000 Covid cases for more than a week.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding a meeting with top officials to finalise strict guidelines amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases across the state. CM Thackeray will be addressing the state live through social media to announce the stricter Covid SOPs.

Sources said the state government is unlikely to impose a complete lockdown similar to last year, however, it may issue strict guidelines for a fortnight.

Reports say that schools, colleges, private offices, parks, gyms, movie halls would be closed. Restaurants and food joints will be allowed to open only for takeaways.

ALSO READ: Lockdown in Maharashtra? Focus on breaking Covid chain, new guidelines for Kumbh Mela returnees shortly

Addressing an all-party meeting last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray had hinted at the imposition of an extended lockdown in the state to curb the surge in cases. On Sunday, he held a meeting with members of the state COVID-19 task force and said a standard operating procedure (SoP) will be prepared after holding consultations.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Bodies of 8 coronavirus victims cremated on one pyre

Maharashtra had reported the highest 63,294 infections on Sunday, but the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to a lesser number of tests conducted over the weekend, taking the tally to 34,58,996. The overall death toll in the state is 58,245 as of Monday, as per the state health department.

Latest India News