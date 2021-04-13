Maharashtra 15-day strict Covid restrictions - what's allowed

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Section 144 imposed in Maharashtra for 15 days from April 14.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced strict lockdown-like restrictions starting Wednesday (April 14) aimed at containing the massive second wave of coronavirus in the state. The 15-day restrictions will come into effect from 8 pm Wednesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray said in his virtual address to state. Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the 'lockdown-like restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

"The war against coronavirus has begun once again," Thackeray said as he refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

The Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes, he said, adding that the state's is health infrastructure was under pressure due to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra Covid Curfew: What's Open, What Not

Section 144 imposed from April 14 for the next 15 days. Ban on gathering of more than 4 people at a place. No one to move in public places without valid reasons. All establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain closed. Services and activities mentioned in Essential Category will be exempted and their movements and operations are unrestricted. Decision regarding the inclusion of domestic help/drivers/attendants to work in Exceptions Category be taken by the local authorities bases on local conditions. Petrol pumps will remain open. Public transport - bus, auto, taxis - will operate, but non-essential travel will not be allowed. Accredited Media will be allowed to operate. ATMs, postal services will remain open. Only takeaways allowed from restaurants, hotels. Dhabas on highways to remain open, but no sitting will be allowed.

CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced that the state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person while the coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place.

