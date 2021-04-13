Image Source : CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA'S OFFICIAL WEBSITE Get Covid-19 vaccine to get higher interest rate on this scheme of Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme wherein it will offer higher interest rate to depositors who have received Covid-19 jabs. The state-run bank said that objective is to encourage people to get vaccine.

The new scheme -- Immune India Deposit Scheme has has a maturity of 1,111 days. The bank will an additional interest rate of 25 basis points to depositors who get vaccinated.

The lender has requested citizens to vaccinate against the virus and avail its attractive offer which is for a limited period. Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable.

The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1.61 lakh new cases. On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.45 crore.

