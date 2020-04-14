Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: No passenger trains to run till May 3, says Indian Railways

Image Source : FILE Indian Railways has extended the suspension of passenger train services till May 3

Indian Railways has extended the suspension of passenger train services till May 3, PTI reported quoting a senior official. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

They said the decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly," the official said.

Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14 midnight.

(With PTI inputs)

