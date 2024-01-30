Stock markets: Sensex falls 94 points, Nifty declines over 31 points to 21,706 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update -- January 30

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 94.08 points to 71,847.49 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty declined 31.6 points to 21,706 points.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell nearly 4 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Titan, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were among the other major laggards. Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, amid a negative trend in domestic equities. Forex traders said the rupee was trading in a narrow range as rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.14 against the dollar and then touched a high of 83.13, and a low of 83.15.

