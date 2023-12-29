Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sensex falls 236 points in early trade, Nifty opens at 21,703

Markets on Friday opened in slow trade after five days of sharp rally. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 236.56 points to 72,173.82 after a weak beginning to the trade while Nifty declined 74.8 points to open at 21,703.90.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Infosys, and NTPC were the major laggards. Tata Motors, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, and ITC were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded lower while Shanghai quoted with gains. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Rising for the fifth consecutive day, the BSE benchmark jumped 371.95 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38 on Thursday. During the day, it rallied 445.91 points or 0.61 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 72,484.34.

The Nifty climbed 123.95 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at a fresh record of 21,778.70. During the day, it zoomed 146.7 points, or 0.67 per cent, to hit its lifetime high of 21,801.45.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE benchmark rallied 1,904.07 points, or 2.70 percent, and the Nifty climbed 628.55 points, or 2.97 percent. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.58 percent to USD 78.39 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,358.99 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Centre extends import duty exemption on tur, urad dal till March 2025

ALSO READ | RBI remains committed to prevent any risk to India's fastest growth potential: Shaktikanta Das

Latest Business News