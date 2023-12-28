Centre extends import duty exemption on tur, urad dal till March 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday extended the exemption given to tur and urad dal till March 31, 2025. The government said that there will be no restrictions on import of tur and urad dal till March 2025 as part of efforts to boost domestic supply and keep prices under control.

'Free import policy of urad and tur'

Tur and urad dal have been classified under the free category, indicating that there will be no restrictions on their imports. "The free import policy of urad and tur stands extended up to March 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Currently, the free import policy for these pulses is in place till March 2024.

The government initially permitted the import of tur, urad, and moong dal under the 'free category' from May 15, 2021, and this provision was initially valid until October 31, 2021. However, the free regime for the import of tur dal and urad dal was subsequently extended.

