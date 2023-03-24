Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices witnesses surge after two days of decrease in prices

Gold prices on March 24: In the last 24 hours, Gold prices surged by Rs 450 after seeing two days of successive drops. As of March 24, 2023 (Friday), 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 59,090 and 10 grams of standard gold (22 carat) is at Rs 54,120.

Gold rates in India's largest towns changed. In Chennai, pure gold (24 carat) costs Rs 52,285 for 10 grams and standard gold (22 carat) is trading at Rs 47,927 for 10 grams.

The price of gold in Delhi, is Rs 59,930 for 10 grams of pure gold (24 carat) and Rs 54,950 for 10 grams of standard gold (22 carat). The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 59,780 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,200 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. While 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 54,800 in Mumbai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 59,780.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,780, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,800.

