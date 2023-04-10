Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices witnesses a minor drop, both 22 carat and 24 carat gold reduces by Rs 10.

On April 10 (Monday), gold prices witnessed a small drop. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,860 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,790. Pure gold and standard gold both decreased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,520 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,390. Similarly, same prices are observed from other prominent cities of Tamil Nadu like Salem, Vellore and Erode.

Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 55,940 in Delhi whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 61,010. Ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 55,790 in Mumbai, whereas ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 60,860. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 60,860 in Kolkata, whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 55,790. In Bangalore, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,910 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,840.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,860 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,790. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten

grams) is priced at Rs 60,910 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,840. In Jaipur, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 61,010 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,940.

