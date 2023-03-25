Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices witness surges in two consecutive days, close to touching Rs 60,000

In the last 24 hours, Gold prices increased again and maintained their upward trend. On Saturday, Pure gold at 10 grams is currently priced at Rs 59,650 and standard gold at 10 grams is trading at Rs 54,640. On Friday, the gold prices were Rs 59,090 for 24 carat (10 gm) and Rs 54,120 for 22 carat (10 gm).

Gold rates in India's largest cities changed. The current price of gold in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 47,927 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.

The price of gold in the national capital, Delhi, is Rs 60,150 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 55,150 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. On the other hand, Mumbai charges Rs 60,000 for 10 grams of 24 karat gold and Rs 55,000 for 10 grams of 22 karat gold. In Kolkata, 24 carat gold has already touched Rs 60,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now cost Rs 55,000 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 60,000.

