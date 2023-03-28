Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold observes fall in its price after a constant weekend

Prices fall for both pure gold and standard gold across the country.

On March 28 (Tuesday), 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 58,890, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 53,940. Pure gold declines by Rs 760 in 24 hours after hovering close to Rs 60,000 for several days.

In India’s major cities, the prices of Gold slightly plummeted. In Delhi, is Rs 59,880 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,900 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. In Kolkata, the price of pure gold is Rs 59,690 and standard gold is Rs 54,710 for 10 grams. On the other hand, Mumbai charges Rs 59,690 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,710 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. In Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneshwar, the price for 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 54,710 compared to 10 grams of 24 carat gold's price of Rs 59,690.

