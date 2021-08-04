Follow us on Image Source : EXXARO TILES (LINKEDIN). Exxaro Tiles IPO: Subscription opens today, Check price band, listing date.

Exxaro Tiles IPO: Exxaro Tiles' IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, has fixed a price band of Rs 118-120 a share for its initial share-sale. The-three day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on August 6.

The initial public offering of up to 1,342,4000 equity shares comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,11,86,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 22,38,000 equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 161.08 crore.

The Gujarat-based company will use the proceeds from the fresh issue towards repaying/prepaying of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements besides utilising it for general corporate purposes.

Promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, Exxaro Tiles is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions catering to residential and commercial segments. It currently has an over 2,000 dealer network across 27 states.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares will be listed on NSE and BSE on August 17.

Latest Business News