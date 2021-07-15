Clean Science IPO allotment finalised: Grey market premium hints strong listing on July 19

Follow us on Image Source : CLEANSCIENCE.CO.IN Clean Science IPO allotment finalised

Clean Science IPO Subscription Status, Clean Science IPO Listing Date, GMP: Clean Science and Technology has finalised the allotment of Rs 1,546.62-crore IPO. The allotment status is available at linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html and bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

The shares will be credited to demat account on Friday. Shares of Clean Science will be listed on NSE and BSE on July 19. The equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Clean Science and Technology is a speciality chemical manufacturer. The Rs 1,546.62-crore initial public offering (IPO) was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters and other shareholders. Its IPO was subscribed 93.41 times. The company had received bids for 1,14,92,30,160 shares against 1,23,02,672 shares on offer.

Earlier, Clean Science and Technology on Tuesday raised Rs 464 crore from anchor investors.

In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Clean Science and Technology are commanding a premium of nearly 60 per cent over the issue price. The current GMP is Rs 600-610 per equity share.

Clean Science and Technology manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals. The Pune-based company's customers include manufacturers and distributors in India as well as other international markets, including China, Europe, the US, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.

