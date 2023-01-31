Budget 2023: Centre always kept country's interest paramount, says President Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday became the first president to address the joint sitting of both Houses ahead of Union Budget. During her address, the President applauded the Centre's efforts to make India 'self -reliant'. She spoke on various initiatives undertaken by Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre.

"This 25-year period of Amritkal is the golden century of independence and the period of building a developed India. These 25 years are for all of us and for every citizen of the country to show the culmination of our duties," she said.

"In the nearly nine years of my government, the people of India have witnessed many positive changes for the first time. The biggest change has happened that today the confidence of every Indian is on top and the world has changed its view of India," added the President.

Invoking Lord Jagannath during her speech, President Murmu said, "Today, through this session, I express my gratitude to the countrymen that they have elected a stable government for two consecutive terms. My government always kept the country's interest paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy-strategy. My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. That's why a continuous fight against corruption is going on for the past years. We have ensured that honest will be respected in the system."

A few of Centre's initiatives which found a mention in President's address

Talking about a simplified Income Tax return filing system , she said, "Earlier there was a long wait for a tax refund. Today, refund is received within a few days of filing ITR. Today, along with transparency, the dignity of the taxpayers is also being ensured through GST."

From removing fake beneficiaries from Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile to One Nation One Ration Card, we have made a huge permanent reform. Over the years, in the form of DBT, in the form of Digital India, the country has prepared a permanent and transparent system.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana has saved crores of poor people of the country from becoming poorer, they have saved 80 thousand crore rupees from being spent.

About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting maximum benefit from this.

My government has worked for every class without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target.

The government has decided to run the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana further as per the new circumstances. This is the hallmark of a sensitive and pro-poor government.

The priority of my government is the 11 crore small farmers of the country. These small farmers were, for decades, deprived of the priority of the government. Now every kind of effort is being made to make them strong and prosperous.

My government has awakened the aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. This is the same class which was most deprived of the benefits of development. Now that basic facilities are reaching this class, then these people are able to dream new dreams. My government has taken unprecedented decisions for tribal pride.

