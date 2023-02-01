Budget 2023: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre as it slashes minority welfare funds by nearly 40%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a press conference.

Union Budget 2023: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticised the Union budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to Owaisi, the total budget allocation of the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been slashed significantly during the latest country's budget.

Taking to the microblogging site following the budget, he criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party-led government and said it seems the incumbent government does not need children of the minority community.

"The Modi government cut the budget of the Ministry of Minority Affairs by 40%. Perhaps according to Modi, poor minority children do not need the "efforts" of the government... Slogans like "Sabka Vikas..." are enough," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier last year, the Minority Affairs Ministry was allocated Rs 5020.50 crore in the 2022-23 Union Budget. However, this year, the Centre has slashed the funds for the welfare of minorities by over 38 per cent. This year, the Centre has allocated Rs 3,097.60 crore-- a cut of Rs 1,922.90 crore.

Congress stand on the budget

Sitharaman, who presented the union budget for the financial year 2023-24, is considered the most crucial amid the fact that the country is scheduled to hold the General elections next year. Also, at least five states including Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland, are scheduled to hold elections in the coming months.

Recalling the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the budget did not even mention how it would fulfil the aspirations of 16 crore unemployed youths. Notably, he was pointing fingers at the promise made by PM Modi wherein he assured to provide two crore employment to youths every year.

"Budget was presented by Modi govt keeping in view the upcoming Assembly polls in three-four states. There's nothing in the budget for poor people and to control inflation," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI on Wednesday. "No steps for jobs, to fill govt vacancies and MNREGA," added Kharge.

