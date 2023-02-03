Samvaad Budget 2023: No employment for youth, inflation rate all time high, alleges Congress' Ajay Maken

Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Samvaad Budget 2023: Ajay Maken alleged and slammed the Modi government saying that it's working only for the top most 1 per cent rich people in the country.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2023 16:57 IST
samvaad budget 2023, ajay maken, CONGRESS leader ajay maken, budget 2023, income tax, India TV Samva
Samvaad Budget 2023: No employment for youth, inflation rate all time high in past 12 yrs, alleges Congress' Ajay Maken.

Samvaad Budget 2023: Congress leader and former general secretary of the party, Ajay Maken spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad Budget 2023' event in the national capital on Friday (February 3).

Maken alleged and slammed the Modi government by saying that BJP is working only for the top most 1 per cent rich people in the country. 

"There is no employment for youth of this country and the inflation rate is all time high in past 12 years," said Congress' Maken today. 

"This budget is not for the middle class because the BJP government has made this budget only for top 1 per cent rich people of this country," said Congress leader Ajay Maken. 

Here are some of his allegations against the BJP govt: 

  • BJP has not cleared appropriate figures of old and new tax regimes yet
  • The subsidy has been reduced drastically in Budget 2023 
  • GST rates have been up in this budget which shows that this is not at all for the middle-class people of India 
  • Manmohan Singh government provided more subsidy in his tenure to the common masses of the country 
  • BJP levied more and more indirect taxes so as such there is no impact or use of any kind of subsidy given by them 
  • Petrol and diesel rates are going up every single day 
  • In the last 12 years, the inflation rate is all time high currently 
  • During Congress's tenure, the per capita income was balanced 
  • Modi government won't be able to give homes to everyone even by 2075
  • This budget is not giving any employment to the youth of our nation 
  • This budget is promoting inflation at a large scale 

