Parliament Budget Session 2023 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Parliament Budget Session 2023: The government has planned to bring around 36 bills - including four related to the budgetary exercise - during the session.

Anurag Roushan New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2023 7:19 IST
Parliament Budget Session 2023 begins today
Parliament Budget Session 2023 begins today

Parliament Budget Session 2023: The Budget session of Parliament is set to commence today (January 31) with opposition parties geared up to target the government on a range of issues, while the Centre asserted it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules. The session will begin with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The address essentially highlights the government’s achievements and policy priorities. The Economic Survey will be also tabled on Tuesday after the President's address. The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6. The government plans to bring around 36 bills - including four related to the budgetary exercise - during the session.

  • Jan 31, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress seeks discussion on China in Budget session of Parliament

    The Congress party has sought a discussion on the China issue in the Budget session of Parliament. The party has taken serious note of a research paper presented at the DGP-IGP annual conference, alleging that it has exposed the government's "weak-kneed approach" towards China. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has alleged that a detailed security research paper submitted for discussion has revealed shocking facts about the rank apathy by the Modi government to China’s illegal occupation of India’s territory in the region.

     

  • Jan 31, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What comprises Economic Survey?

    The Economic Survey is released a day before the presentation of the Budget. It provides a summary of the country's annual economic growth and outlines the economy's medium- and short-term prospects. The finance ministry's chief economic adviser is in charge of preparing this document. It also plays a significant role in analyzing various trends in various economic sectors, including export, import infrastructure, industrial production, agriculture, and others. The first economic survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented day prior to the Union Budget.

     

  • Jan 31, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Food items made of millets to be part of Parliament House canteens

    With the government promoting the use of millets, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made arrangements for serving dishes made primarily with ragi, jowar, bajra, rajgira and kangni to MPs, staff and visitors. From jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi -- these food items made of millets will now be part of the menu of Parliament House canteens.

  • Jan 31, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nirmala Sitharaman to present last full-fledged Budget before 2024 General elections

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She will also present the Economic Survey in Parliament today. 

