Parliament Budget Session 2023 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses

Parliament Budget Session 2023: The Budget session of Parliament is set to commence today (January 31) with opposition parties geared up to target the government on a range of issues, while the Centre asserted it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules. The session will begin with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The address essentially highlights the government’s achievements and policy priorities. The Economic Survey will be also tabled on Tuesday after the President's address. The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6. The government plans to bring around 36 bills - including four related to the budgetary exercise - during the session.

