Will invite suggestions for FDI in aviation, media, insurance: Sitharaman in budget speech

Image Source : PTI Budget 2019-20: Will invite suggestions for FDI in aviation, says Nirmala Sitharaman

In her maiden budget presentation in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will invite suggestions for the further opening up of foreign direct investment in the aviation sector, media, animation AVGC and insurance sectors in consultation with all stakeholders.

Hundred percent FDI will be permitted for insurance intermediaries, the finance minister said.

Also Read | Live Updates on Budget 2019-20

Also Read | Comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme will be done, says Sitharaman

Also Read | Sagarmala, Bharatmala and UDAN bridging rural-urban divide, says Sitharaman