  5. Will invite suggestions for FDI in aviation, media, insurance: Sitharaman in budget speech

Presenting her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will invite suggestions for the further opening up of foreign direct investment in the aviation sector, media, animation AVGC and insurance sectors in consultation with all stakeholders.

New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 12:02 IST
Hundred percent FDI will be permitted for insurance intermediaries, the finance minister said. 

