'He didn't play proper badminton...': Tejashwi Yadav after CBI seeks cancellation of Lalu's bail

Fodder scam case: A day after the CBI sought cancellation of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's bail in a fodder scam case after he was found playing badminton, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that his father is on lifelong medications and he just tried his hands on a few badminton shots.

He didn't play proper badminton

He further said doctors have suggested precautions, but that doesn't mean that every person who is unwell has to remain in the hospital. "When someone comes after treatment, he has to abstain from many things. Lalu Yadav has to take medicine for life long. He didn't play proper badminton, he just played one or two shots," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought the cancellation of bail granted to the former Chief Minister in the fodder scam case on medical grounds, after he was found playing badminton.

However, Prasad's counsel opposed any move to cancel the septuagenarian leader's bail, saying he had undergone a kidney transplant recently. The CBI has approached the seeking cancellation of Prasad's bail in the Doranda treasury case in which he has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and M M Sundresh adjourned the matter to October 17. In his reply to the CBI's appeal seeking cancellation of his bail, Prasad cited poor health and said no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody. The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Prasad, 75, on April 22, 2022, in the Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

Lalu Prasad has been sentenced in 5 cases

Prasad has so far been sentenced in five cases of the Rs 950 crore fodder scam, which took place between 1992 and 1995 when he was the Bihar chief minister and held the finance and animal husbandry portfolios. Huge money was withdrawn from different treasuries in Bihar and present-day Jharkhand on the basis of fake and forged bills and vouchers related to fodder, medicines and artificial insemination.

The multi-million fodder scam took place in the Animal Husbandry Department in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. The scam surfaced in 1996, and at the Patna High Court's directive, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Lalu Prasad was convicted in four fodder scam cases in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka, and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand. In the Doranda case, the special CBI court had awarded him a five-year jail term and imposed a Rs 60 lakh fine.

