Lalu Yadav being troubled unnecessarily, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on CBI moving SC against RJD chief's bail

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav is being troubled unnecessarily while speaking on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moving Supreme Court against latter's bail in connection with multi-crore fodder scam.

"He is being troubled unnecessarily... Those at the Centre have been troubling everyone," said Nitish Kumar.

Speaking on caste census conducted by the Bihar government, Nitish Kumar said, "When the Bihar census will get published everyone will analyse it. Many states also want to do the same..."

The central probing agency moved Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Lalu Prasad by the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam.

Hearing in the case is likely to be taken up today.

The central probe agency mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and sought urgent listing of the pleas seeking the cancellation of the former legislator’s bail.

In April last year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad in connection with a fifth fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from the Doranda treasury.

The multi million fodder scam took place in the Animal Husbandry Department in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. The scam surfaced in 1996, and at the Patna High Court's directive, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Lalu Prasad was convicted in four fodder scam cases in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka, and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand. In the Doranda case, the special CBI court had awarded him a five-year jail term and imposed Rs 60 lakh fine.

