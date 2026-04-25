Kantara mimicry case closed as Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings against Ranveer Singh after apology

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh tendered an apology in court today in connection with the controversy surrounding the mimicry of a character from the film Kantara: Chapter 1. Ranveer filed a modified affidavit in the Karnataka High Court, offering an unconditional apology. Taking this affidavit on record, the court indicated that the matter would be disposed of.

Bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the Case

According to Bar and Bench, Justice M Nagaprasanna's bench heard the petition filed by Ranveer Singh, which sought to quash the FIR registered against him. This FIR was lodged following an event held last year, during which Ranveer mimicked a character from the film and allegedly made objectionable remarks concerning a temple deity. Representing Ranveer Singh, Advocate Sajjan Poovayya informed the court that the actor had filed a fresh affidavit containing an unconditional apology. He further stated that the actor had also given an assurance that he would visit the temple to offer his obeisance.

The matter is linked to faith, not merely law

On behalf of the complainant, the court was apprised that this matter is not merely a legal dispute but is deeply intertwined with religious faith. In response, the court observed that this very reason explains why a stay on the FIR had not been granted until now.

The court orally remarked that it would be recorded in the order that the actor is to visit the temple within four weeks. Additionally, the court indicated that it would also issue a stern warning to the actor in this matter. The court stated, 'We will certainly administer a reprimand.'

We respect religious sentiments: Ranveer Singh's team

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's legal team submitted that he holds religious sentiments in high regard. It was noted that, for this very reason, the merits of the case itself were not being contested. At the conclusion of the proceedings, the court stated that it would dispose of the petition while taking the filed affidavit on record.

Prior to this hearing, the High Court had already observed that merely being a celebrity does not grant one the liberty to hurt the religious sentiments of any community, and that one must exercise caution while speaking on public platforms.

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