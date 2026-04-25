Raja Shivaji runtime: CBFC removes two scenes; know how long Riteish Deshmukh's film

New Delhi:

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film Raja Shivaji is already generating buzz ahead of its release. The film's certification process has been completed. The movie runs for a duration of 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 5 seconds. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has instructed the filmmakers to make two specific modifications to the film. Following these changes, the film has been cleared and granted a U/A 16+ certificate.

Documents requested by the board

According to Bollywood Hungama, the certification process for Raja Shivaji was concluded on April 24. The Board's Examining Committee directed the filmmakers to rephrase the film's disclaimer in clearer terms and to incorporate a voice-over alongside it.

The filmmakers were also required to provide a justification for their choice of the title Raja Shivaji. They were asked to submit documentation substantiating all historical references utilized within the film. Furthermore, the Board requested a copy of the film's script that precisely corresponds with the dialogues and songs featured in the movie.

The Board further instructed the film's production team to insert specific dates corresponding to all major events depicted in the movie. They were also asked to include text-based information cards (slates) to contextualize these historical events.

Cuts imposed on the film

The Board mandated two specific cuts to the film. It ordered the removal of scenes depicting the throat-slitting of a young boy, directing the filmmakers to replace them with suitable alternative visuals. Additionally, the Board requested that audio be added to certain scenes that were originally silent.

Raja Shivaji release date

It is worth noting that Riteish Deshmukh portrays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji. The film's star-studded cast also includes Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Amol Gupte and Jitendra Joshi. The film is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Mexico Comic Con video sparks debate over empty seats | Watch