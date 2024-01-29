Railway job scam: ED alleges former employee of Rabri Devi's 'gaushala' accepted property as bribe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Patna: RJD senior leader Rabri Devi during the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the land-for-jobs case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family alleged that a former employee at the 'gaushala' of Rabri Devi, Lalu's wife, accepted property as a bribe from a railway job aspirant. The ED claimed the property was later transferred to Lalu Prasad's daughter, Hema Yadav.

Chargesheet filed earlier

The ED filed a chargesheet naming Lalu Prasad's family members, including Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, along with others. The accused also include Amit Katyal, a purported close associate of Lalu Prasad, and Hridayanand Chaudhary, a beneficiary of the alleged scam. Two firms, A K Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd., were also implicated.

Legal proceedings initiated

The chargesheet was taken cognizance of by a Delhi court, which issued notices to the accused to appear on February 9 for the commencement of trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Amit Katyal, arrested by the ED in November, is currently in judicial custody.

ED's probe and statements recorded

On Monday, the ED questioned and recorded the statement of Lalu Prasad in Patna as part of its investigation. Lalu's son, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, is scheduled for questioning on Tuesday in Patna. The probe revolves around corruption allegations during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister regarding appointments of Group-D substitutes in the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009.

Bribery through land transfers

The candidates were allegedly instructed to transfer land as a bribe for jobs in the railways, according to the CBI FIR and the chargesheet. The ED contends that family members of Lalu Prasad received land parcels from selected candidates for nominal amounts.

Role of 'gaushala' employee

Hridyanand Chaudhary, identified in the chargesheet, was a former employee of Rabri Devi's 'gaushala.' The ED claims he acquired property from one of the candidates and subsequently transferred it to Hema Yadav, Lalu's daughter.

Involvement of shell companies

Companies A K Infosystems Private Limited and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd. are alleged to be "shell" companies that received proceeds of crime on behalf of Lalu Prasad's family. Immovable properties were acquired through these companies by "front men," and the ED asserts that shares were later transferred to family members for nominal amounts, managed by Amit Katyal.

The investigation into the money laundering case stems from a CBI complaint related to corruption in the appointment process for Group-D substitutes in the Indian Railways.

