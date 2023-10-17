President Murmu to embark on three-day visit to Bihar | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Bihar starting Wednesday (October 18) where she will attend a number of programmes.

The President will launch the fourth Krishi Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar in Patna on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday said.

On October 19, President Murmu will attend the first convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.

On the same day, she will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan, it said.

The President will grace the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna in the evening.

On October 20, the President will visit Gaya to attend the third convocation of Central University of South Bihar, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)