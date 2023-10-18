Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
President Droupadi Murmu launches fourth agriculture road map of Bihar

Agriculture is an important part of the folk culture of Bihar. It is the basis of Bihar's economy. Agriculture and allied sectors not only employ almost half of the state's workforce but also contribute significantly to the state's GDP, the President said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 21:15 IST
President Droupadi Murmu with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish
Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration of the fourth Krishi Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar, in Patna.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on three-day visit to Bihar, on Wednesday inaugurated state's fourth agriculture road map aimed at enhancing agriculture production.

President Murmu was welcomed by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Deputy Tejeshwi Yadav and other ministers and bureaucrats at the airport.

After landing in Bihar, she wnet to Bapu Sabhagar at Gandhi Maidan and inaugurated fourth agriculture road map of the state.

Notably, Bihar has 93.60 lakh hectares land of which 79.46 lakh hectares land is being used for the agriculture purpose.

The agriculture sector in Bihar contributes to 19 to 20 per cent in state's GDP as around 74 per cent people here are dependent on this sector.

"On October 19, President Murmu will grace the first convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. On the same day, she will interact with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan. In the evening, the President will grace the first convocation of AIIMS, Patna," officials said.

"On October 20, the President will visit Gaya to grace the third convocation of Central University of South Bihar,” the statement added. 

With inputs from PTI, IANS

