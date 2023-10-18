Bihar Board extends registration deadline again for Inter exam 2024, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSES Class 12 exam 2024 registration form submission last date extended

Bihar Inter Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to submit the BSES Class 12 exam 2024 registration form. According to the revised schedule, the candidates can fill out the application form by October 27, 2023. The Bihar Board Inter Exams 2024 registration forms can be filled out by the school heads at the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board has provided a helpline number for all students and school heads in case of any inconvenience in filling out the application form and making the online payment.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the board wrote, 'Students registered for the intermediate annual exam 2024 have been provided the last opportunity to fill the online exam form by their educational institution. '. “Accordingly, the online examination form of the students will be filled finally through the website till October 27, 2023, with a late fee,” the board added.

Earlier, the last date for submission of BSEB class 12 exam 2024 forms was October 17. The heads of the educational institutes are required to download the application form from the official website and provide the form to the students. Then, the school heads have to collect the filled forms from the students. The school heads will review the application form with the records of their schools. After that, the students have to fill up the online registration form, said BSEB.