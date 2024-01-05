Patna High Court receives bomb threat email, police, ATS carry search operation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police, bomb squad present at Patna High Court premises after bomb threat.

Bihar: Patna High Court on Friday received an email threatening to blow up the court premises. All the relevant security agencies were informed following which police, along with bomb disposal squad, ATS reached the spot and searched the area.

Speaking on the matter, DSP Law and Order Krishna Murari Prasad said, "The threat was received on the mail id of Registrar General of the High Court... security teams including police, dog squad, ATS, bomb squad reached the spot. Meanwhile, the security of the entire area has been increased."

More to follow...

Reported by Bittu Kumar

ALSO READ | Patna-Delhi IndiGo Airbus 320 flight makes emergency landing due to technical snag