Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Patna High Court receives bomb threat email, police, ATS carry search operation

Patna High Court receives bomb threat email, police, ATS carry search operation

Police, bomb squad along with ATS carried a search operation at the premises of Patna High Court after it received an email threatening to blow up the area.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 20:12 IST
Police, bomb squad present at Patna High Court premises
Image Source : INDIA TV Police, bomb squad present at Patna High Court premises after bomb threat.

Bihar: Patna High Court on Friday received an email threatening to blow up the court premises. All the relevant security agencies were informed following which police, along with bomb disposal squad, ATS reached the spot and searched the area.

Speaking on the matter, DSP Law and Order Krishna Murari Prasad said, "The threat was received on the mail id of Registrar General of the High Court... security teams including police, dog squad, ATS, bomb squad reached the spot. Meanwhile, the security of the entire area has been increased."

More to follow...

Reported by Bittu Kumar

ALSO READ Patna-Delhi IndiGo Airbus 320 flight makes emergency landing due to technical snag

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News