Bihar: Politicians wish Team India for World Cup match against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan World Cup Match: Excitement around the India vs Pakistan World Cup match, taking place today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, has reached even the political circles in Bihar.

Supporting the Indian cricket team, Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "My best wishes, India will win..."

"200 per cent India will win. Navratri is set to commence tomorrow and ‘Maa’ has given her blessings to our cricketers," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leaders and supporters offered prayers for the Indian cricket team and performed a Havan for team's victory.

Posters of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were put up by RJD leaders during the Havan.

The picture is of Bhagwanpur area of ​​Hajipur, Bihar, where the Havan Yagya has started for the salute and victory of the Indian team.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur (In for Ravichandran Ashwin), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

