IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill makes World Cup debut, Ishan Kishan dropped; India's Playing XI for Pakistan clash

IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan face each other for the 8th time in ODI World Cup history as the two arch-rivals go face-to-face at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India and their Asian rivals are coming on the back of two straight wins in the tournament.

India have brought back Shubman Gill into the team as the opening batter makes his World Cup debut after recovering from dengue illness. The 24-year-old missed India's first two World Cup games as he was down with dengue. However, the star opener has recovered in time to feature for the mega clash.

Shardul Thakur keeps Ravichandran Ashwin away

Notably, Shardul Thakur keeps his place in the team from Ravichandran Ashwin. He was part of the team for the Afghanistan game. Looking at pace being superior to spin, the Indian team went with Shardul in place of Ashwin.

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur (In for Ravichandran Ashwin), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

