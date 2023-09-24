Suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar leaves two dead, many lost eyesight | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Two persons have died and many have lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor.

Bihar: Another suspected hoock tragedy case has been reported from Muzaffarpur district of dry Bihar. Police on Sunday informed that two persons have died and many have lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor. The incident took place in the Qazi Mohammadpur police station area of the district. Awadhesh Dixit, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), said that the wife and daughter of the alleged supplier, who is absconding, have been taken into custody.

Two people died

"We received information that in the Pokharia Pir Mohalla, Umesh Sah (55) and Pappu Ram have died. Their family members said they returned home drunk three days ago, took ill and their condition continued to worsen despite medical treatment", Dixit told PTI-Bhasha over the phone.

"Two others, Dharmendra Ram and Raju Ram, both residents of the same locality, reported loss of eyesight. Dharmendra Ram told the police that they had purchased liquor from Shivchandra Paswan, whose family is involved in the illegal business", said the ASP.

Search is on

Notably, the sale and consumption of liquor were utterly banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016. The ASP added, "A search is on for Paswan while his wife and daughter have been detained for questioning".